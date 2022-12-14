Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid to train as Portugal star continues search for new club

Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base as he plots his next steps after leaving Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? After it was confirmed that United and Ronaldo had agreed on his mutual release at the beginning of the World Cup, much has been made of the 37-year-old's future. But while speculation continues to rumble on about his next club, with many believing it to be Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, GOAL can confirm reports that Ronaldo will train at Real Madrid's Valdebebas complex until his future is decided.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: A tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo heavily criticized United and Erik ten Hag, was the final straw following months of building tension. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to come off the bench and headed down the tunnel prematurely in arguably United's most convincing victory of the season so far against Tottenham and was fined and dropped from the first team as a result.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The incident wasn't the first time Ronaldo had caused a stir under Ten Hag. Before the bombshell interview and walkout against Tottenham, the 37-year-old was reported to have left Old Trafford early again in a pre-season clash with Rayo Vallecano. Many believe that he will sign for Al-Nassr following Portugal's World Cup elimination at the quarter-final stage, but he looks set to return to Madrid on a limited basis while his future is decided.



WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old's future is likely to be decided imminently, with a big-money move to the Middle East looking a formality.