1
Menu
Sports

Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana: Soft call but VAR wasn't needed - ESPN analysis

Salisu Ronaldo Penalty 76879 Salisu puts in the tackle that led to the penalty

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A major highlight from the Ghana versus Portugal clash on November 24 at the World Cup is the penalty call in favour of Portugal leding to their first goal.

The Selecao were awarded a penalty after referee Ismail Elfath spotted an offence in a challenge defender Mohammed Salisu put in against Cristiano Ronaldo in Ghana's box.

The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in a fixture that eventually ended in a 3 - 2 loss for the Black Stars

Most pundits have pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had at least to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.

The verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.

Global sports giants, ESPN, however, hold a contrary view from their analysis of the incident.

"Replays showed that Ronaldo definitely got to the ball first ahead of Salisu before there was contact on the Portugal striker’s boot and upper body.

"Even though this could certainly be considered a soft penalty, we have to look at it in VAR terms; it would not be seen as a clear and obvious error by the match referee, fellow American official Ismail Elfath.

"Equally, if the referee hadn’t given the penalty, it’s unlikely the VAR would have advised a spot kick," part of their analysis read.

It continued: "If Salisu had gotten to the ball first before Ronaldo, this would have been grounds for a full review, but unfortunately for the Ghana defender, he failed to do so."

ESPN also cited a similar incident on the half-hour mark involving Ronaldo and defender Alex Djiku.

"Ronaldo also thought he had scored in the 31st minute, but the referee had already blown for a foul against him for a push on Alexander Djiku. The VAR is unable to review anything after the referee’s whistle, so he cannot look back at the foul to award the goal," they concluded.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: