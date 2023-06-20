Ronaldo signs contract with fiance Georgina Rodriguez to protect his wealth after breakup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Georgina Rodrigues

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly signed an agreement with his fiance Georgina Rodrigues to protect his wealth should the couple split in the future.

According to Portuguese media 'TV Guia', the two parties have signed a legal agreement that would put the 29-year-old model on a huge monthly salary after a breakup.



Georgina Rodriguez is said to earn £85,900 (€100,000) monthly stipend for the rest of her life, per the agreement. Also, the Argentine will own their family house in Madrid - La Finca.



The couple have been together since June 2016, and they have two children together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.



Rodriguez is also mother to Ronaldo's three other children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate.



The model's monthly salary agreement should they split, is on the account of being a mother to all five children.

The couple was said to have separated in May 2022, because of the Al-Nassr forward's alleged complaints about Gorgina's extravagant spending.



However, Ronaldo's mother Dolores denied the claim in a public statement, labelling the report as 'lies'.



"Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie," Dolores said.



In June, the pair was spotted in Spain for Ronaldo's new business, which is a brand of alkaline and antioxidant mineral water called Ursu9.



EE/FNOQ