Ropapa Mensah joins American club Sporting Kansas City II

Ghanaian forward, Ropapa Mensah

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah has signed for Sporting Kansas City II, a USL Championship club affiliated with Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

Mensah, a former Inter Allies player, has joined Sporting II on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Pittsburgh last year.



The 23-year-old will officially be added to the Sporting II roster pending league and federation approval.



He has spent the last four years in the USL Championship, representing Penn FC (2017), Nashville SC (2018-2019) and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (2020).



In total, Mensah has played 103 games, including 61 starts, tallying 26 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for USL Championship teams.



He started his professional career in his home country with Inter Allies, scoring three goals in 19 appearances before heading to Penn FC on loan for the 2017 season.

Mensah enjoyed the best scoring season of his career in Pennsylvania, leading the team with seven goals and two assists as Penn FC finished 11th in the Eastern Conference.



After impressing during his first season in the USL Championship, another loan was in the cards in 2018 as Mensah joined future MLS expansion side Nashville SC.



Mensah helped Nashville finish in a respectable eighth position and earn a final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.



Following the conclusion of the 2018 season, Nashville SC opted to purchase Mensah from Inter Allies, making his loan move permanent.



Mensah returned to Pennsylvania to join the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the 2020 campaign, starting 14 of 17 appearances in the truncated season and scoring six goals to go along with a pair of assists.