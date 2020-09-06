Sports News

Ropapa Mensah on target again for Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Ghana’s Ropapa Mensah continued his good run of form for Pittsburgh Riverhounds as they thumped New York Red Bulls II 3-0 in the USL Championship on Saturday.

Mensah scored his side’s opener just before the break after receiving a pass from Lee Raymond.



Preston Kilwien scored an own goal to double the advantage of Pittsburgh Riverhounds six minutes after the break.

Robbie Mertz made it 3-0 after lashing a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal to make it three-nil.



The goal was Mensah’s 4th goal of the season.

