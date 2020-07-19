Ropapa Mensah scores debut goal for Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh Riverhounds as they thrashed Philadelphia Union II 6-0 in the USL championship on Saturday night.
The lethal forward scored to break the game's duck after 29 minutes, with a sublime cheeky chip over the goalkeeper.
Riverhounds scored 5 more goals afterwards to complete the mauling to make two wins out of two games this campaign.
Mensah was substituted in the 64th minute.
The former Inter Allies FC star has now recorded 1 goal and 2 assists with Riverhounds so far this term.
How about this for your first goal as a Hound?! @RopapaMensah ???? #UNLEASH #PHIvPIT pic.twitter.com/NlL0xZi1zQ— Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) July 19, 2020
