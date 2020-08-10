Sports News

Ropapa Mensah scores in Pittsburgh Riverhounds comfortable win over Red Bulls II

Ropapa Mensah increased his goal tally at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah was on the score sheet for Pittsburgh Riverhounds in their emphatic 4-1 home victory against New York RB II in the USL Championship

The former Inter Allies forward scored his side third in the 65th minute of the game finishing home a powerful shot in the penalty box



A brace from Robbie Mertz gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 after the half-hour mark.



Substitute Anthony Valarde made it 4 – 0 on the 80th minutes will a cool finish in the penalty box.



Dantouma Toure got a late consolation for the visitors as the game ended by 4-1.

Mensah lasted till the 78 minutes before he was withdrawn for Danny Griffen.



The goal is his second goal of the season with two assists as well in the six league matches for Pittsburgh Riverhounds



Pittsburgh Riverhounds sit top the USL Championship Group F table after six matches with 12 points.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.