Ropapa Mensah scores in Riverhounds home draw in USL; named Man of the Match

Striker Ropapa Mensah was adjudged Man of the Match after scoring in Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's 2-2 home draw with Saint Louis FC on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the 16th minute.
Steevan Dos Santos sent a cross into the six-yard box, which deflected off a nearby defender and the crossbar.
Mensah then kicked the ball over the line for the goal-head goal.
He also tallied three shots on the night alongside his industry to be named Man of the Match.
Mensah lasted 86 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Lukas Fernandes.
WE GOIN' IN. #UNLEASH #PITvSTL pic.twitter.com/xKPVO9cpES— Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) August 22, 2020
