Sports News

Ropapa’s brace in Pittsburgh Riverhounds’ heavy win over Hatford Athletic

Ghanaian forward, Ropapa Mensah continued his impressive form for Pittsburgh Riverhounds bagging a brace in their 5-0 win over Hatford Athletic in the USL on Saturday.

Mensah scored his team’s second and fifth goal of the game as they ease passed Hatford on the day.



Ryan James gave Pittsburgh the lead on the 17th minutes finishing home pass in the penalty box.



Anthony Velarde made 3-0 from the spot, after Mensah had doubled the lead on 27th minute.

Ryan James added the fourth of the game two minutes after the break before Ropapa Mensah got his second on the day complete the demolition for the home side.



Mensah has scored six goals and provided two assists in 13 games for Yellow and Blacks in the United States League Championships.





