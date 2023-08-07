Rose Yeboah grabs gold at World University Games in China

Rose Yeboah

Ghana’s Rose Yeboah soared to new heights in the women’s high jump, clearing an impressive 1.94m, and bringing home the Gold for Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) and Ghana.

The Ghanaian sensational female high jumper, who is looking forward to taking part in the World Athletics Championship, won gold in the women’s high jump in the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, China.



She jumped a height of 1.94m, a new personal best and also a new national record (awaiting verification).



Yeboah has qualified to participate in the 2023 World Championship in Budapest, Hungary from Saturday, 19, August to Sunday, 27, 2023.

Her qualification is a result of winning Gold in the 2022 African Championship in Mauritius.



Rose Yeboah is currently a student at the University of Cape Coast after completing her secondary education at Kumasi Girls Senior High School.



