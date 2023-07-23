Rospak FC cruise pass Team Move to qualify for Division One League

Rospak Sporting Club

Rospak Sporting Club, the feeder club of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has qualified for the Division One League after a comfortable 3-0 win over Team Move FC in the final of the western Regional Middle League play-off on Sunday, July 23 at the Gyandu Park, Sekondi.

A brace from substitute Rashid Yussif and a first-half goal from Michael Akuakoh secured promotion for the young yellow and mauve lads.



Michael Akuakoh opened the floodgate with a solo effort – following his long drive to beat goalkeeper Mustapha Prah's strike on the stroke of the first half.



Back from recess, substitute Rashid Yussif doubled the lead for Rospak with a sleek finish past Mustapha Prah to make it 2-0 in the 67thminute.



The exciting winger capitalized on a defensive blunder, and slotted home from close range to silence the vociferous home fans.

Rashid Yussif found himself in the right place to volley the third into the top right corner to cement the win for the Tarkwa-based side.



The Tarkwa-based side sealed qualification with an unbeaten record in all their three games in the playoffs where they will compete in Zone 2.



Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League will kick off on Wednesday, October 4 - Monday, October 9, 20233 in zone 1, 2, and 3 respectively.



LSN/BB