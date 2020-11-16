Round up of Ghana Premier League matches after day one

The Ghana Premier League commenced over the weekend

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) commenced at some league centres over the weekend with five of the eight matches honoured.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 14, Legon Cities FC were held to a one-all draw game by Berekum Chelsea.



Stephen Amankona scored from the spot-kick for Chelsea with Jonah Amarteifio securing the equalizer also through penalty for the home side.



West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) managed a 4-3 victory over King Faisal at Sogakope.



Konadu Yiadom, Godwin Agbevor scored one each for the home side with Daniel Lomotey hitting a brace to make it four.



Kwame Peprah scored twice for King Faisal with Yakubu Wadudu scoring one, which was however not enough to even pick a point.



It was a two-all draw game at the Len Clay Stadium when Ashgold locked horns with Karela United.

Appiah McCarthy and Hans Kwofie scored for Ashgold whilst Dawiase Taylor and Richard Berko were on the scoring sheets for Karela.



Great Olympics picked one point in far away Tarkwa when they took on Medeama at the TNA Park. Ali Yusif scored for Medeama whilst Michael Yeboah scored for the Accra team



Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks drew two all at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Dennis Korsah and Razak Issa scored for Dwarfs whilst Richard Mpong and Ishmael Harmon scored for Sharks.



The match between Aduana Stars and Hearts was postponed at the last minute due to COVID 19 complications, whilst Inter Allies and Dreams FC, Liberty Professionals and Bechem United would be played on Monday, November 16, at the Accra Sports Stadium and Dansoman Carl Reindoff Park respectively.