Roy Arthur linked with vacant Hearts of Oak Sporting Director job

ROY ARTHUR Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashanti Gold SC, Roy Arthur

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashanti Gold SC, Roy Arthur is reportedly targeted by Hearts of Oak.

According to several reports, the Phobians are considering making the football administrator the club’s Sporting Director.

Hearts of Oak are currently not in a good state and will attempt to make a number of changes in the off-season.

Before the 2022/23 football season came to an end, fans expressed worry over the declining status of the team that almost sent the side to relegation.

Thanks to a final day of the season draw with Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak just managed to avoid the drop.

The club is now set to undertake a number of changes which will include the appointment of a new Sporting Director.

Roy Arthur is leading the pack and could be handed the job before the end of this month.

In the past, he worked with B.A United as the club’s CEO and also has experience from playing several other roles in football administration.

