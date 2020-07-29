Sports News

Roy Hodgson praises Jordan Ayew after winning player of the season award

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew after he won Palace's player of the season award.

The Black Stars striker was sensational for Crystal Palace in the just ended season, scoring crucial goals and has been given three awards as a result.



Hodgson said: “[Jordan] is an unbelievable enthusiast and hard worker, somebody really who never falls below a certain level of performance, someone who never misses a training session and is always lively and alert in each training session, irrespective if it’s the day after coming back after a long journey or after having a day or two off.



“He’s made great strides going forward. When he came to us, he showed a lot of qualities but I think the qualities he possesses he really has worked on and improved… Well done, Jordan.” He concluded.





Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for his stellar campaign in 2019/20. Ayew scored 9 goals this season in 39 games.



