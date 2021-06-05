Royal Antwerp consider terminating loan deal of Ghanaian attacker Nana Ampomah

Royal Antwerp are not impressed with Ampomah

Belgian Pro League side, Royal Antwerp is considering terminating the contract of Ghanaian attacker Nana Opoku Ampomah, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.

The attacker joined the club on loan from German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer after agreeing to a two-year contract.



After just one season into the loan deal, Royal Antwerp are said to be keen on sending Nana Ampomah back to his parent club.



The club according to reports have not been impressed with the performance of the former Waasland-Beveren forward and want to cut ties with him even before the agreed loan deal expires.

In the 2020/2021 football season, Nana Ampomah was limited to playing time. He made 13 appearances for Royal Antwerp and scored once while also providing one assist in that process.



