Rudolf Blagogee completes his transfer to Ukrainian side FC Ingulets Petrove

Rudolf Blagogee.png Ghana international Rudolf Blagogee

Sun, 4 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana youth striker, Rudolf Blagogee has completed his transfer to Ukrainian Premier League side FC Ingulets Petrove, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Blagogee joins the Petrove-based outfit on a five-year deal from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The deal was brokered by UK-based Ghanaian FIFA intermediary, Papa Agyemang.

The 20-year-old was one of the most exciting players in the Sporting Lisbon second team last season.

The highly-rated forward was heavily linked with several European elite clubs before joining the Portuguese side.

Blagogee is a delight to watch with good pace and power to score with lightning speed on the field of play.

He previously played for Ghanaian lower-tier side Densu Rovers before moving to Europe.

