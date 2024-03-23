Rugby Africa president calls for Ghana to host future World Rugby tournaments

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, is advocating for Ghana to be recognized as a potential host for future World Rugby competitions.

In a recent press briefing at the 13th African Games in Accra, Mensah highlighted Ghana's international standard rugby stadium as a key asset that positions the country as a viable candidate for hosting global rugby events.



Mensah praised the Ghanaian government's commitment to sports development, particularly noting the state-of-the-art facilities at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.



According to him, such investments are crucial for achieving success in sports and can help establish Ghana as a central location for international rugby tournaments.



“As President of Rugby Africa and a member of the Council for World Rugby, I am urging serious consideration of Ghana as a venue for world rugby competitions. With our top-notch facility at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra, we possess the capabilities to host prestigious events,” he said to the media.

“We must recognise the government’s efforts in orchestrating these exceptional games. Investments off the field are essential for on-field success in sports,” he added.



The inclusion of rugby in the African Games, which has brought together thousands of athletes from across the continent, has added to the excitement and showcased Ghana's capacity to host large-scale sporting events.



ID/MA



