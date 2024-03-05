S-Inkoom Football Management Agency confirms date for African Nations Tournament

The venue for the tournament is the Madina Zongo Astro Turf Zurak Park in Accra, Ghana.

The S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) has settled on April 20, 2024 as the date to play their much anticipated African Nations Tournament.

SIFMA who are partners with US-based premium social virtual firm Ceek VR, has put this tournament together to identify the best unsigned football talents on the African continent.



Young talents who are picked will have the opportunity of continuing their football career with some of the top clubs in Ghana and abroad.



The invitational tournament will see countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal among others, battle for supremacy.



It is exclusive to players between the age of 17-21 years and they will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of experienced football scouts from Europe.



The venue for the tournament is the Madina Zongo Astro Turf Zurak Park in Accra, Ghana.



The tournament which is in three stages, will kick off at 7:00 am.

S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) has the aim of revolutionizing the careers of young Ghanaian players.



The venture, inspired by Inkoom's own challenging experience of a one-year ban stemming from a contractual dispute during his playing days, is set to redefine the landscape for emerging talents in Ghana.



At the core of SIFMA's mission is talent discovery, player management, contract negotiations, and the holistic development of young prospects.



The agency's debut marks a pivotal moment for Ghana's footballing future, as it aims to empower players with the knowledge and guidance to make informed decisions about their careers.



