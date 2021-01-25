SWAG, Betway to hold media training for journalists in Western Region

The training is fixed for Friday, January 29, 2021

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in partnership with online betting outfit, Betway Ghana will organize a one-day media training for sports journalists in the Western Region.

The training is fixed for Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Alliance Protea Hotel in Takoradi.



The training is targeted at Journalists from the Western, Western North, and Central Regions of Ghana.



It would focus on the influence of media on sports, preparation, and coverage of sporting events, equipping sports journalists with knowledge in live sports broadcasting, pre-game analysis, skill development, conducting post and pre-game interviews as well as bringing them up to speed with global sports broadcasting and writing standards.



Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, the SWAG President and Betway’s Country Manager Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah and experts in the industry would lead journalists through the exercise and encouraged sports writers across the country to take advantage of the training to equip themselves and further display their professionalism in the chosen field.



Betway Ghana has heavily committed to the development of sports in Ghana through its sponsorship of Ashanti Gold SC, Liberty Professionals FC, and Aduana Stars FC and a number of clubs across the world.

Betway continues to build the capacity of former footballers through the Betway 12th Man program.



SWAG, the umbrella body of the sports media in Ghana now with branches in Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, Northern, Volta/Oti and Western Regions is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the annual SWAG Awards (the nation’s premier and longest-running national awards) and the prestigious SWAG Cup which is often contested among the top football clubs in Ghana annually.



SWAG offers professional and certificate training (local and international) for its members.



The organisers of the event hinted that, the Conference would soon be extended to other regions in the coming months.