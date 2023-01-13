SWAG bag another sponsor for 47th awards

The SWAG Awards is scheduled for January 14

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, in line with its commitment to making an additional range of programs in HD quality to more satellite TV homes in Ghana, has partnered with the Sports Writer Association of Ghana (SWAG) for 47th SWAG Awards in Accra to promote sporting excellence in Ghana.

The 47th MTN/Adamus SWAG Awards is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday January 14 2023 and will be available for HD+ subscribers to watch on SCOOORE HD channel 151.



Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, CEO, SES HD PLUS GH : “This cooperation with SWAG is a significant step for us in the delivery of quality TV viewing experiences to satellite TV homes in Ghana. We are more than pleased to be delivering the 2022 SWAG Awards to sports enthusiasts at home and on the go via SCOOORE HD available on HD+ channel 151”



SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah in response to the relationship said : “We are delighted to have SES HD Plus GH come on board to partner SWAG in delivering quality event through modern and sophisticated production.“

HD+ offers compelling features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app; the first 4K channel in Ghana; as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow active HD+ Customers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.



HD+ Decoders can be purchased at all authorised HD+ dealer or Electroland outlets across the country and activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience. Existing HD+ customers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by purchasing a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS35 a month. Customers who opt for quarterly and yearly payments will be able to enjoy further discounts from the standard monthly package, using the same USSD short code.