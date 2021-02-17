SWAG builds capacity of sports journalists in Eastern Region

File Photo: Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in partnership with BETWAY, a sports betting company has organized a training program for sports journalists in the Eastern Region.

About 40 sports journalists participated in the one-day capacity building training programme.



Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG who shared his rich experience with participants said sports journalism thrived on humility, readiness to learn, professionalism, integrity, and credibility to attain the height that one required.



He urged sports journalists to show a high sense of professionalism in their work, adding that young and upcoming journalists must capitalize on such forums to upgrade their knowledge of the profession.



Mr. Yeboah said it was through education that they could boost their confidence to attain success in the noble profession.

Mr. Micheal Oti-Adjei, a senior sports journalist said content is the most important element in sports journalism and encouraged the participants to capitalize on vital areas in sports reporting to become unique and stand out in the profession.



He urged media personnel to embrace the use of info-graphs as a medium to tell their stories to bring new dynamism in their reportage.



Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR-Ghana) called on sports journalists in the country to help change the narrative of sports in Ghana to promote sports development.