SWAG congratulates Black Bombers, Black Stars for the Olympics and AFCON qualification

Black Stars have qualified for the AFCON

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated the National Amateur Boxing team, the Black Bombers, and the Black Stars for qualifying to the 2020 Olympic Games and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Three amateur boxers namely, Samuel Takyi, Sulemanu Tettey, and Shakul Samed have so far secured qualification to the biggest multi-sport competition and SWAG praised the trio for their exceptional performance to book a ticket to represent Ghana.



In a congratulatory statement, SWAG said “SWAG acknowledges the performances of the Black Bombers, Samuel Takyi (Featherweight), SulemanuTetteh (Flyweight) and Shakul Samed (Light Heavyweight) for qualifying for the Olympics despite the numerous challenges.



“The Black Bombers have proved that they are the trailblazers of Ghana at the multi-sport events as records show that they have won three of the four medals Ghana had won at the Olympics.



“SWAG is delighted with the enviable feats of these young and courageous young men”.

The Black Stars on the other hand displayed a courageous performance to hold the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 draw to qualify for the 2021 AFCON and SWAG encouraged the team to remain focus to break the jinx to clinch the title which was lost won in 1982.



The statement said, “When many thought it was herculean and unsurmountable, the Black Stars held South Africa making the last qualifier a mere formality”.



SWAG urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to provide the teams with the needed resources to prepare and deliver at the Olympic Games and at the AFCON.