SWAG finally condemns assault on US-based Ghanaian journalist after pressure from members

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned the assault on ace sports journalist, Seidu Adamu by a member of the Black Stars security detail.

Seidu Adamu, a US-based journalist who covered Ghana's friendly against Mexico, was allegedly attacked by a member of the security of the Black Stars at the team’s base in the United States of America.



In a statement released on Monday, October 16, 2023, SWAG detailed what transpired and cited that the incident occurred at the hotel lobby and branded the attack as unprovoked.



"The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned an assault on Ghanaian sports journalist and a member of the association, Mr Seidu Adamu, by one of the security details of the Black Stars at the team’s camp in the United States of America (USA) prior to Ghana’s international friendly match with Mexico last Saturday. SWAG is dismayed at the unprovoked attack on Mr Adamu at the team’s hotel lobby by the overzealous security official, identified as Aziz Yaro."



The statement also explained that, Adamu had engaged with some GFA officials, including the president Kurt Okraku prior to the attack.



"Ironically, the reported incident occurred several minutes after the victim had exchanged pleasantries with leading officials of the Ghana Football Association, including the FA's President, Mr Kurt Simeon-Okraku, and the General Secretary, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, in the presence of other Ghanaian journalists.

SWAG also indicated that its president, Kwabena Yeboah informed the FA leaders about what had happened and also demanded that the culprit be dealt with, including an apology to Adamu.



"Following the incident, SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, promptly engaged with some members of the FA's leadership to voice his strong protest the official's actions and seek an amicable resolution to the case. Mr Yeboah also took the opportunity to emphasise the need for the FA leadership to hold their errant official accountable, given that he had previously been implicated in similar acts of aggression towards journalists in the course of their duties."



"While the attack on Mr Adamu is unacceptable, SWAG is encouraged that the GFA President and General Secretary took the matter seriously and directed Mr Aziz Yaro to issue a personal apology to Mr Adamu in full view of the officials at the team's camp."



Meanwhile, in a post via his social media handles, Seidu Adamu stated that he has reported the incident to the Barclay Down Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina.



He also expressed gratitude to all persons who have reached out to him after the incident which has been condemned by most journalists.

“Thank you is not enough to all those who reached out to me after my unprovoked attack by the Security detailed to the Black Stars of Ghana. your calls, texts, and comments have been a strength to me.



“For me, it was a normal day to cover activities of the national team, but individually or collectively, the people around the Black Stars had a different idea.



“At this moment, I cannot say the attack on me was planned by the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA or a singular act of senseless Bravado from my attacker, whom I identified as AZIZ.



“Since the Leadership of the Ghana FA cannot guarantee my safety in and around the National Team, I have taken the hard decision to return to my base and not make the journey to Tennessee where the Black Stars are due to play the US Men's National Team”, he said on social media.



