SWAG president hopes Kotoko will dominate Ghana, African football under new management team

President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has said that the new management team constituted by Asante Kotoko can usher the club into a new era of success based on the competencies and quality of the personnel.

The Porcupine Warriors announced an eight-member management team made up of top-notch individuals who will serve on various positions on the team.



Former Ghana Football Association Club licensing member, Emmanuel Dasoberi, experienced sports journalist Moses Antwi Benefo and a host of others are some top personalities to have been named in the new management team led by Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



According to the veteran sports journalist the people appointed to serve on the management team have the quality, skills and expertise to deliver for the club.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM on the newly constituted management team for the Porcupine Warriors he said, “If you check the quality onboard, personnel, CV integrity, qualifications and what they bring on board, it’s very impressive. Indeed, if the league was going to be contested based on the composition of the management team then Kotoko would have won the league.”

“My hope is that they bring on board their expertise and experience to transform what Kotoko is to become so they can dominate Ghana football and the African continent as a whole.”



“We hope this is the era where they are able to pay their players well and also get people to invest in the club just like that of TP Mazembe so they can be able to attract top players and compete in Africa,” he added.



The eight-member management team have been given the mandate by the Life Patron of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu to steer the affairs of the club for the next three years.

