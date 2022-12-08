1
SWAG slams Captain Smart for 'unsavoury' comments against female journalists

Captain Smart New New Host of Onua FM morning show, Captain Smart

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sports Writer's Association of Ghana (SWAG), have reacted to the derogatory remarks made against female sports journalists by Captain Smart, the host of Onua Maakye show.

Captain Smart on Monday, December 5, 2022, made a sexist and misogynistic post about female reporters who cover the Black Stars at major tournaments.

The seasoned radio broadcaster alleged that female reporters who follow the Black Stars tend to ‘chop’ the players and the GFA should prevent them from ever getting closer to the team.

The post attracted a lot of backlash on social media and SWAG has responded by stating that female sports journalists in this country are professional and are innocent of the things that they are being accused of.

They also added that they are engaging with the management of the Media General Group to have the matter resolved and called on all those affected to remain calm.

Below is SWAG's statement below:

