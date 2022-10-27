0
Saanie Daara explains why Barnieh and Danlad should be named in Ghana's World Cup squad

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh And Danlad Ibrahim Black Galaxies duo, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Ibrahim Sannie-Daara has explained the importance of adding Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged winner.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the experienced Ghanaian journalist backed the duo's inclusion in the Black Stars team for of the Mundial.

According to him, Barnieh and Danlad inclusion in the team will fall into the plan of the GFA president, Kurt Okraku.

“My mind is on two players, Barnieh and Danlad because their inclusion in the Black Stars will fall into the strategy of the President of Ghana Football Association (Kurt Okraku).”

“Why do I say so? If we intend to promote players from the Ghana U-20 team to the Black Stars, and now we have Fatawu Issahaku in there, then Barnieh and Danlad who were teammates at the U-20 level addition won’t be bad and it will fall into our strategy that we are promoting players and we are giving them gradual progression.”

Ghana has been housed in Group H at the Mundial against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

