Saanie Daara takes on 'deranged' Tunisia President for racist comments

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has denounced comments by the President of Tunisia to the effect that there is a deliberate attempt to change the racial demography of his country.

The media officer of the Confederation of African Football is incensed by the statement which he reckons smacks of racism.



Kais Saied, according to Saanie Daara is trying to cover up the inefficiencies of his government with that allegation.



“When leaders fail, they whip up racist sentiments to cover up for their own deficiencies. Deranged Tunisia ???????? Prez Kais Saied claims there is a plot to change his nation's racial demography with the influx of undocumented Sub-Saharan African migrants.”



Saanie Daara also charged leaders of Sub-Saharan countries to address the challenges facing their countries.



“Leaders in sub-Saharan Africa must fix their countries so the youth don't have to go through Tunisia”.

President Kais Saied came under a lot of criticism after he alleged that the flurry of migrants in Tunisia is a plot to change the demography of the country.



His comments during a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday followed the arrests of dozens of migrants this month in a crackdown.



“The undeclared goal of the successive waves of illegal immigration is to consider Tunisia a purely African country that has no affiliation to the Arab and Islamic nations,” Saied said, adding that the influx of irregular migrants must quickly be ended.







KPE