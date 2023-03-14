0
Saanie Daara wades into Thomas Partey vs Casemiro debate

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has rated fellow countryman, Thomas Partey as a better player than Brazil’s Casemiro.

According to Saanie Daara, he doesn’t understand why people try to compare Casemiro to Partey.

In a statement on Twitter, Saanie Daara stated “I don't know why people even try to mention Casemiro when talking about Thomas Partey. Absolutely superb.”

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between Casemiro and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been raging for weeks with fans divided over the two.

Manchester United fans argue that Partey's accomplishment is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.

However, Arsenal fans hold that Partey is the better player due to his influence in helping the Gunners reach the summit of the English Premier League in the ongoing season.

