Sack Chris Hughton but don't appoint George Boateng as replacement - Countryman Songo

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Ghanaian sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has disclosed that assistant coach, George Boateng is not capable of handling the Black Stars as interim head coach.

With reports of the possible dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton, it emerged that George Boateng could end up becoming the interim head coach as the GFA searches for a permanent replacement.



For Countryman Songo, although he believes Chris Hughton has to be axed before the 2023 AFCON, the GFA should not make the mistake of making George Boateng the temporal head coach.



According to him, some local coaches like Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu and CK Akonnor are more competent to be Black Stars coaches than George Boateng and Didi Dramani.



Speaking on his show, Fire4Fire, Songo intimated, “The Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is not going and we’ve established that, he can’t help us win the AFCON but George Boateng is worse.

“The GFA has seen that he is like a trainer scout so they can do more business with him. Between George Boateng and Didi Dramani who deserves to coach Ghana? They are all not good because they started with Otto Addo, now Chris Hughton.



“We must change Chris Hughton before the AFCON but none of the assistant coaches deserve to be the next coach. Ibrahim Tanko, CK Akonnor and Maxwell Konadu are better than George Boateng. He has coached Aston Villa’s U20 and so what?” he added.



JNA/EK