Sack Chris Hughton if it’ll make Ghana win 2023 AFCON title - Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has suggested the dismissal of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, if it is necessary for Ghana to secure victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Facing mounting pressure since his debut game in March, the former Brighton boss has struggled to deliver results, with the team’s style of play also falling short of expectations.



Addressing Parliament, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP called on the Sports Minister to take decisive action to prevent the Black Stars from bringing shame to the nation in Cote d’Ivoire next month.



“Minster, you’ll agreed with me that these days our Black Stars is becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh said.



“As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be.

“We can’t just go there and be part of the number of teams. We’ve always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old-time glory.



“We want to do something for ourselves and minister I know you can do it. Please help and let’s get our Black Stars in good shape.”



The Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14 – in 25 days.