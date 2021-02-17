Sack any management member involved in Hearts of Oak’s troubles – Sam Johnson

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Sam Johnson

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Sam Johnson, has called for the sacking of any management member involved in the club’s woes following the resignation of head coach Kosta Papic and two others.

Hearts of Oak have been in the news for the wrong reasons following the resignation of Kosta Papic, Ben Owu and Asare Bediako.



The mass resignation has sent in shock waves across the football fraternity over the incident which many believe is due to bad management from the Board.



According to Sam Johnson, the club cannot continue to tow that line as those involved should be sacked.

Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “Hearts should put in proper structures or else they will fail. They can appoint the best coach but without the structures, they will still fail. The interference by management should stop”.



“It is surprising that till now management still influences team selection. This year things were supposed to get better for the club but there are some people who don’t want the club to progress. Anybody who has been part of Hearts of Oak’s problem should be sacked. We cant be repeating the same mistakes again”.



“If there is unity in Hearts of Oak, there is no team in Ghana that can compete with us”, he concluded.