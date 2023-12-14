Sports

Sack him, he is clueless - Barcelona fans calls for Xavi's sacking after shocking defeat to Royal Antwerp

Xavi Henandez Xavi Hernandez

Thu, 14 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barcelona fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) have called for the head of head coach Xavi Hernandez following the defeat against Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona ended their group-stage campaign in a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Belgian side on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The defeat is their second successive defeat having lost 4-2 against Girona at home in the La Liga.

Some Barcelona fans have expressed their anger on social media, demanding the sacking of the club legend.

They believe the team has not been at their best this season and the manager is failing to get a solution despite having a talented squad.

Despite the loss, Barcelona topped the group with 12 points, beating Porto who also had 12 points on head-to-head. Shakthar Donekst placed third while Antwerp finished bottom of the group.

Checkout some reactions below



















EE/EK
