Sack him, he is clueless - Barcelona fans calls for Xavi's sacking after shocking defeat to Royal Antwerp
Barcelona fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) have called for the head of head coach Xavi Hernandez following the defeat against Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona ended their group-stage campaign in a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Belgian side on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
The defeat is their second successive defeat having lost 4-2 against Girona at home in the La Liga.
Some Barcelona fans have expressed their anger on social media, demanding the sacking of the club legend.
They believe the team has not been at their best this season and the manager is failing to get a solution despite having a talented squad.
Despite the loss, Barcelona topped the group with 12 points, beating Porto who also had 12 points on head-to-head. Shakthar Donekst placed third while Antwerp finished bottom of the group.
Checkout some reactions below
Dem for just sack Xavi simple.— komla adom (@TheKomla_Adom) December 13, 2023
What kind of dudui of a coach is this?
Give him time till January transfer if it works keep him or else sack him— Drago (@drago9244) December 14, 2023
In return Xavi assures his advisors won't come in between Decos work.. https://t.co/nEnEaCpfQE
So I ask Xavi again , this was the performance he was going to give that he was resting almost all the senior players ? Herrrr he’s not serious @FCBarcelona Sack Xavi now …Brcaelone can’t have all these players and Xavi will be preaching the team is under construction ????????????????— PHOBIA BIRD ???????????????????????????? (@tlimz1) December 13, 2023
Barcelona’s next match is against Valencia, we go loose and sack Xavi.— COBBISON???? (@Cobbison007) December 14, 2023
And I’ll be there ????????pic.twitter.com/zJ7lpgM2sV
Shit tactics— M????????????????????€1.6B 36yo (@Messii10Prop) December 10, 2023
Shit subs
Clueless coach #XaviOut pic.twitter.com/dwfw2kk73d
This is the most painful Barcelona match I’ve ever watched— Berneese (@the_berneese_) December 13, 2023
To think of it being Royal Antwerp, like what could at all be wrong with this club????
With all due respect, Xavi Out.
Xavi out!— GameAnalyst ???? (@GameAnalyst3) December 13, 2023
If you this Picture and Tweet this morning. Kindly comment #XaviOut now and repost ???? pic.twitter.com/i6QJlaufpZ— GHANA FC BARCELONA FANS (OFFICIAL FAN BASE) (@GhanaBarcelona_) December 14, 2023
Popular opinion. Eddie Howe is better than Xavi. pic.twitter.com/2Rzj1xQqDr— Ø (@hepic_man) December 14, 2023
No be me and una go adjust to mediocrity sha— Nnamdi (@__Nnamdi_) December 14, 2023
Fvck u and your Love for Xavi!!!
and barcelona fans thinks they can win UCL with Xavi ???????? pic.twitter.com/hsRsAoqCBI— Dele ???? (@Delebadman) December 14, 2023
EE/EK