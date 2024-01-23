Sack the Sports Minister, dissolve Black Stars & GFA – Prof. Gyampo urges President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has admonished President Akufo-Addo to see to it that Coach Chris Hughton is fired after the poor Ghana performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to him, after Chris Hughton is sacked, the Black Stars team should be dissolved and the Minister for Youth and Sports should also be sacked.



“Dear President Akufo Addo, to soothe our pain, please let the GFA sack our coach and dissolve the Black Stars. Let the Sports Minister dissolve the GFA, and then, kindly sack your Sports Minister. Let Ghana football commence tabula rasa,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

His calls come after Ghana drew 2-2 with Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON on Monday night.



The result has denied Ghana automatic qualification to the knockout stage of the 2023 AFCON.