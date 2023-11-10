Sacking Chris Hughton now is wrong - Jonathan Abbey Pobi

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

In the face of mounting speculation surrounding the possible dismissal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton due to reported poor performance, veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi has boldly declared that sacking Hughton at this critical juncture would be a misguided move.

As Hughton faced a crucial meeting with the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee, Pobi's staunch defense added a layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama, challenging the growing whispers of change within the coaching ranks.



Despite the Ghana FA downplaying the reports, Hughton presses forward, not only reaffirming his commitment but also unveiling the 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

"Any thought of sacking Chris Hughton is wrong Ghana is preparing to play qualifiers against Comoros and Central African Republic and you are saying you are changing the coach," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



Ghana will host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before facing Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.