‘Sacking Maxwell Konadu was too harsh’ – George Afriyie

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, George Afriyie, has labelled Asante Kotoko's decision to part ways with head coach Maxwell Konadu as premature and harsh.

Maxwell Konadu was sacked by the Ghanaian giants following the club’s abysmal start to the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.



Their 1-0 defeat to Accra Greats Olympics on matchday three in the ongoing season ended Maxwell Konadu’s three-year-contract with Asante Kotoko.



Reacting to the departure of Maxwell Konadu from Asante Kotoko, George Afriyie has joined the many who believe that the decision to let him go was harsh and premature.

“I will speak as I feel and I will say that I was disappointed when they sacked Maxwell Konadu. I don’t really know what is going behind the scenes because I don’t work in the club but as an outsider who is sitting back and looking at the situation I am disappointed.”



“Even my Arsenal I believe that we will bounce back so the decision to let him go was too harsh,” he told Muftawu Nabila in an interview.



He added that “I don’t know what necessitated the sack, but if Kotoko can still recall him they should do it.”