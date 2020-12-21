Sacking Maxwell Konadu won’t solve Kotoko’s problems - Frimpong Manso

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso has opposed the club’s decision to sack its head coach Maxwell Konadu just after six matches played in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with the coach following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in an outstanding GPL game played in mid-week.



According to Frimpong Manso, it was a wrong call by management to axe the coach so early in the season as he continued to build a winning team after the recruitment of 16 new players.



Speaking on the sacking of the coach in an interview, he said, “The problem with the Kotoko team has to do with midfield. We should get time for coaches so they can build their teams. Team-building takes time and club administrators must be patient."



“16 players arrived this season at Kotoko and it takes time for the players to play together as a unit. Look at where some of the players came from to join the team. The Brazilian and some of them from Europe who also needed time to get fitness because they were not playing. Some old players at the team last season also left after their contract expiration. The factors are too many."

Frimpong Manso also indicated that Kotoko’s problem will continue as the sacking of Maxwell Konadu won’t be a solution.



“If they were patient it could have been better. Now the problem will linger on because the new coach will now have to adapt to the players, also bring in his players."



Asante Kotoko after the sacking of Maxwell Konadu has named Johnson Smith to act as interim coach.