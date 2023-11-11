0
'Sad day' - Ghanaians on social media mourn Raphael Dwamena's death

Raphael Dwamena 11 Deceased Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena

Ghanaians on social media have paid a heartfelt tribute to Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena who passed away after collapsing on the field.

Many were left devasted after learning about the event that led to the death of the former Black Stars striker.

While expressing their grief on X, many stated that it is sad for Ghana football. A few who had a close relationship with the player highlighted the admirable personality he carried.

The Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute.

The team doctors rushed to the field but their effort to save his life proved futile. The game was subsequently suspended.

The former FC Zurich man played 12 games, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in the ongoing 2023/2024 season for his side Egnatia Rrogozhinë.

During his 9 years professional career, he played for 9 clubs including notable ones like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.

In his international career which was cut short by his heart issues, Raphael Dwamena made his Black Stars debut in 2017. He played a total of 9 games, scoring 2 goals.



























