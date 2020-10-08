Sadam Sulley completes move to Austrian club SV Ried

Ghana international Sadam Sulley

Ghanaian forward, Sadam Sulley has officially signed a two year deal with newly-promoted Austrian topflight side SV Ried today, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.

The lanky former Vision FC forward joined the Austrian giants after terminating his contract with Slovakian outfit Senica FK.



"Signing for SV Ried is the best decision I made because I want a club where I will play and leave a better mark and I believe Ried is that club," Sadam Sulley said.



"Austrian League is one of the best league in Europe so I’m really happy to be here, I had a lot of offers from the Middle East, Turkey, and the rest but I no what I can do and I want to make it better here in Europe.

"My focus now is to score a lot goals and make my way up there that’s the dream and with my major input in the club I will surely get a national call up to represent my nation one day," he added



Sulley is expected to bolster the squad of Reid as they eye a good campaign in the topflight league.



The 23-year old previously played for Legia II, before moving to topflight side Michalovce.