Sadat Karim on cloud nine after registering tenth assist for Halmstads BK

Ghanaian forward, Sadat Karim

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim is buzzing after clocking his tenth assist of the season for Swedish side Halmstads BK during their 1-0 win against Orgryte on Saturday.

Halmstads BK are still going stronger despite punching their ticket to the Swedish Allsvenskan some few weeks ago.



The Blue and Gold lads needed a 78th-minute strike from Mikael Boman to defeat Orgryte on matchday 29 on Saturday.



Boman was found on the edge of the area with a fine pass from Sadat Karim.



It was the attacker’s 10th assist of the season which is also the highest by any player in his team.

The former Hearts of Oak frontline hopped on Twitter to express his joy over the feat.



"Alhamdulillah ????????. Happy to reach 10th assist of the season today in the last home game and more importantly to contribute to 3 points and win the league. One more game!! ????????????????"



Karim has also plundered 5 goals in 27 games for the side this season.