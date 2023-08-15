Sadat Karim reacts after sealing Qaisumah FC move

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim has expressed his delight after sealing a move to Qaisumah FC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The former Hearts of Oak attacker joins the Saudi second-tier outfit after ending his stay with Apollon Symrnis this summer.



The 31-year-old who is the last signing by the Red Battalions is expected to play a huge role for the club as they seek to achieve greatness.



Qaisumah FC are hoping to secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League next season, however, the Ghanaian international will be key in achieving such feat.

"The Swedish striker Sadat Karim (Lightning) is the last to arrive in the ranks of the Red Battalion.. Enlighten us," wrote the club on social media, confirming the arrival of the winger.



Karim spent most of his career in the Swedish leagues, where he played for BW 90, Landskrona and Halmstads BK.



"Alhamdulilla. Grateful for this opportunity to continue my journey Qaisumah," wrote the striker on Twitter.