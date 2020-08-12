Sports News

Sadat Karim scores his first goal of the season in Halmstads Bk victory over Osters IF

Ghana international Sadat Karim

Ghanaian attacker, Sadat Karim registered his first goal of the season for Halmstads BK as they defeated Osters IF 2-0 on Tuesday in the Swedish Superettan league.

It took him twenty-five minutes in the game to end his ten games goal drought by giving his side the lead at the Orjans Vall Stadion.



Edvin Kurtulus added the second on the 69th minute to secure the three points for Halmstad Bk.

Sadat now has a goal and 3 assists in 11 games this season.



Halmstads Bk is now second on the league log with just two points behind leaders Degerfos.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.