Saddick Adams begs Togbe Afede, Nana Agyemang Badu, Abedi Pele to speak up and save Ghana football

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has made a passionate appeal to some big personalities and investors of football to speak up about the rot in the system before it is too late.

Pupoalray known as Sports Obama, the SWAG Journalist of the Year called on Accra Hearts of Oak owner Togbe Afede XIV, Aduana Stars' Nana Agyemanag Badu II, and Dr. Kwame Kyei who double as the owner of Nations FC and Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko to speak up the ailing game.



According to Sports Obama, these astute personalities and accomplished businessmen who are heavily investing in football shouldn't sit down and watch the few people who are at the helm of affairs at the Ghana Football Association to destroy the game Ghanaians love.



"Togbe Afede, Nana Agyemang Badu, and Dr. Kwame Kyei, I'm mentioning your names because you are the biggest investors in Ghana football so don't sit down and keep quiet while a few people at the GFA destroy the game," he said on Angel FM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



He also called on Ghana's legendary former captain, Abedi Ayew Pele, and former Deputy CAF General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe to also speak up because the players in the league are suffering because of bad decisions being made at the top.

Watch Sports Obama's editorial in the video below sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.







