Saddick Adams details last encounter with Atsu at Kotoka International Airport

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has spoken about his last encounter with late former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment after being trapped under the rubble for 12 days following the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The demise of the player has led to many people revealing the good deeds of the player.



Popularly known as Sports Obama, the 2022 SWAG Journalist of the Year explained that the reason why they didn't publicize most of Christian Atsu's charity works frequently was because the player told them not to make them public.



"People are asking why we didn't talk about his charity works when he was alive. We would have loved to talk about it but when you do, he will text you and say, Alhaji me I don't like that ohh. Lets keep it private."

"What people are saying about him are nothing but the truth, just that he wanted them to be private. The last time he left Ghana, I saw him briefly a day before at the airport and I was supposed to see him the day he was leaving on the 22nd of July 2022 but I forgot I had a meeting with him," Saddick Adams said.



Christian Atsu also played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments. In all, he made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.



Watch Saddick Adams' tribute to Christian Atsu in the video below.



