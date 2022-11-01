7
Saddick Adams passes judgment on Wakaso's supposed intentional tackle on Ashimeru

EUPEN 5676879.jfif Mubarak Wakaso's horrific tackle on Ashimeru

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams has opined that Mubarak Wakaso's tackle on Majeed Ashimeru was not intentional.

While some Ghanaians have speculated that Wakaso intended to injure Ashimeru in order for him to miss the World Cup, Adams dismissed the claim, stating that Ghana's squad list for the tournament had not yet been released.

He advised Ghanaians not to misinterpret the incident and conclude that it was intended because it was a bad tackle.

"There is no list out there saying either waka or Ashimeru is in the squad or not.,so you all should just stop trying to paint some bad picture out there, a tackle between two players in two different clubs…more over it was a bad tackle doesn’t mean is intentional," he commented under a video of the foul posted n Twitter.

Mubarak Wakaso nearly injured compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during Anderlecht's win over Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

Wakaso who plays for Eupen was booked after 15 minutes into the game for a nasty challenge on Ashimeru when he stamped on the latter's ankle.

Ashimeru managed to continue and recorded an assist to help Anderlecht beat the away side 4-2. The former WAFA man played full throttle as he continue his fine form.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso got subbed off at halftime.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
