Saddick Adams reveals Michael Essien's role in Ernest Nuamah's move to Olympique Lyon

Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Saddick Adams has disclosed the instrumental role former Ghana international, Michael Essien played in Ernest Nuamah’s mega transfer move to French Ligue 1 giants, Olympique Lyon.

Lyon is reported to have completed the signing of Ernest Nuamah for a record fee of €30million.



The player who has been tipped as the next big star to emerge from Ghana was rumoured to have been linked with a possible move to rivals PSG at a better offer of but the Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland turned it down



However, it appears one of the people who played an influential role in Nuamah’s decision to join Lyon is former player, Michael Essien who played for the French giants at the early stages of his career and is now part of the technical team at Nordsjaelland.



According to Saddick Adams, Essien is one ex-football star that players at Nordjaesland look up to and as such Nuamah might have taken a cue from the ex-Chelsea star to join Lyon.

“Essien is at FC Nordsjaelland is working with their leaders especially Tom Vernon so I will say Essien has been instrumental in this deal. You cannot sign a player from Nordsjaelland that Essien would not have a say in it. He is the one developing the players and the players look up to him,” Saddick Adams said.



Nuamah is expected to become the most expensive player to have emerged from the Danish league once he is unveiled by Lyon.



JNA/KPE