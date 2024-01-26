Saddick Adams 'shreds' Mark Addo’s appointment as Chairman of Black Stars coach recruitment committee

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams has raised questions about the appointment of Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo as chairman of a five-member search committee for the recruitment of a new head coach for the Black Stars.

In an X post sighted by GhanaWeb, the journalist pointed out that Addo’s appointment sets the stage for further deterioration of the Black Stars, a team that has maintained an abysmal performance since the inception of the current administration headed by Kurt Okraku.



“The Chairman to lead the search for the so-called Messianic Black Stars coach, Mr Mark Addo;



“Was the chairman of the Black Stars in the disastrous AFCON campaign in Ivory Coast,” he wrote.



He added that Mark Addo has over the period been appointed head of committees that recruited recent Black Stars coaches, who like Chris Hughton, failed to deliver.



“He was also the Chairman of the team in the embarrassing World Cup exit in 2022 Qatar, where that management each received $100,000.



“Chairman of the search committee that brought Otto Addo and chairman of the team under Chris Hughton.

“Ghana Football is going no where. In this country, failure is rewarded,” he said.



The Black Stars after putting up Ghana’s worst AFCON performance in the recent edition of the tournament, again failed to make it out of the group stage at the ongoing edition in Ivory Coast.



Following the team’s exit from the tournament, the GFA announced the sacking of Chris Hughton as head coach together with his team.



On Thursday, January 25, 2023, the FA announced the setting up of a search committee will be chaired by Addo.



Law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.



The search committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.

