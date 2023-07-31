Sadick Sulley joins Kyrgyz side FC Dordoi on a one-year deal

Ghanaian striker Sadick Sulley joins FC Dordoi on a one-year deal

Ghanaian international, Sadick Sulley has completed a move to Kyrgyz outfit, FC Dordoi Bishkek.

The move was announced by the Kyrgyz Top Liga club on Sunday, July 30.



In the club's statement on Facebook, it said the young striker has been signed on a one-year deal.



The contract will expire at the end of the 2023/24 Kyrgyz Top Liga season.

"Welcome Sadick Sulley. The 22-year-old striker Sadiq Sulley became a player of "Dordoya". The agreement is provided until the end of the season,” the club said.



At FC Dordoi, Sadick Sulley is elated after signing and has pledged to do his best to ensure the club achieves success.



If he manages to impress during his stay at the club, the striker could be offered a contract extension deal.