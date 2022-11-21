Sadio Mane breaks silence on missing 2022 World Cup

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane

Senegal starman, Sadio Mane has wished his teammate well after injury ruled him out of joining the Teranga Lions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayern Munich star thanked the football world for the good wishes after his injury.



In a statement via his official Twitter handle, he was optimistic about Senegal winning their opening game against the Netherlands.



"I would like to thank you all for your messages following my injury and to show you my gratitude. This Monday, the ???????? will compete in the @fifaworldcup_fr. I am sure that the (Lions)???? will transcend to honor our dear country. Long live Senegal, Go Lions."



Mane suffered an injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



He was named to the final squad with the hope of returning to full fitness during the tournament, but his absence was confirmed after surgery.

EE/KPE