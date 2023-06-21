Sadio Mane hits brace as Senegal stun Brazil 4 - 2 in friendly

Sadio Mane

In an enthralling clash between two football giants, Senegal, the reigning champions of Africa, emerged triumphant with a remarkable 4-2 win over Brazil in a highly-anticipated international friendly on Tuesday night.

Facing off in an exhilarating encounter, both teams showcased their skill and determination, but it was the Teranga Lions who ultimately reigned supreme, with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane stealing the spotlight with an exceptional brace.



The action kicked off at the iconic Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, as Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, in scintillating form, provided a precise assist to Lucas Paqueta, who wasted no time in netting an 11th-minute opener for Brazil. The early goal ignited the match, setting the stage for an exhilarating contest.



In the 17th minute, a controversial foul was initially awarded against Senegal's Pathe Ciss in a dangerous area, prompting hopes of a penalty for Brazil. However, following a meticulous VAR review, referee Gustavo Correia overturned the decision, leaving the Samba Boys disappointed.



Undeterred by the setback, Senegal seized the opportunity to restore parity. In the 22nd minute, striker Habib Diallo capitalized on a loose ball inside the box, displaying his predatory instincts to level the score, ensuring the teams entered the halftime break on even terms.



The second half witnessed a magnificent surge from the Teranga Lions. In the 54th minute, they seized the lead for the first time, courtesy of an own goal by Brazil's Marquinhos, adding to the visitors' growing confidence. The momentum continued just two minutes later when Diallo turned provider, setting up the dynamic winger Sadio Mane, who unleashed a mesmerizing strike to make it 3-1 in favor of the West African contingent.

However, Brazil was not ready to concede defeat. In the 58th minute, Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mishap, capitalizing on a momentary lapse in positioning from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw, narrowing the deficit and igniting hopes of a comeback.



Yet, it was Senegal who had the final say. In stoppage time, the South American giants conceded a penalty, providing Mane with an opportunity to shine once again.



Unfazed by the pressure, Mane confidently stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick, completing his brace and securing an impressive 4-2 victory for his team.



Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez scored for Algeria as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia in another friendly played in Annaba on Tuesday.night.



Montassar Taibi put the visitors in the lead on 13 minutes before Mahrez converted a penalty just before the break to restore parity.

WHAT THEY SAID:



Senegal coach Aliou Cissé: "We're very proud of our performance. Very proud of the boys. When the lads play like that, we're hard to beat. We're on the right track."



Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly: " We knew we had to be strong mentally. We were determined to play a big game - it wasn't a friendly but a warm-up match for the African Cup of Nations.