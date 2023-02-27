Sadio Mane makes return from 3-month injury against Union Berlin

Senegal star, Sadio Mane

Senegalese international, Sadio Mane made his first appearance since mid-November in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Sadio Mane suffered an injury in Bayern Munich's win over Werder Bremen in the Germain Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, which ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The 30-year-old forward was believed to have suffered a tendon injury according to French newspaper L'Equipe and was out for three months.



Sadio Mane who was greatly missed by Senegal in the World Cup, made an injury comeback after replacing Kingsley Coman in the 65th minute against Union Berlin.



The Senegalese enjoyed 25 minutes of football as coach Julian Nagelsmann tried to introduce him gradually after being on the sidelines for a long time.

Sadio Mane's return has been received well by Bayern Munich supporters as they prepare for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 return leg game against Paris Saint Germain.







JE/KPE